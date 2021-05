Video: Emil Johansson Perfects Tricks Inside the Heby Skatepark in 'Empty Spaces'

At what stage he considers a trick “ready to film”:

On whether he goes through a similar process to building a video part as working out a contest run:

During winter, Heby Skatepark is a regular ride spot for Emil. He has been riding there since 2015 and already filmed there for "XXII.XI".We've had a chat with Emil about tricks being ready to show to the public via video as well as the difference between filming and contest:There is not really a stage where I say this trick is done or perfected to a 100% but there is a time when I can be pleased with how it looks that I feel like it is ready to be filmed. During a process of filming, I am sometimes trying out tricks that does not make the end cut just cause I am not pleased enough with how it looks yet… tricks are difficult to perfect and they never really get easier, you just get better at them.They have common areas but putting together a video can be more relaxing in the way that you can build it and put it together however you want, while on a contest course you need to get everything done in a row on a set time on a set course that someone else built, even if it might be super windy… all those things come in to play when putting together a contest run. While in filming you can really try a trick however many times you want.Read the whole story here: sram.com/de/life/stories/empty-spaces Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/johanssoemil/ Website: https://www.emilmtb.com/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johanssoemil/ Videographer / Photographer: © Niklas Wallner