Video: Emil Johansson Perfects Tricks Inside the Heby Skatepark in 'Empty Spaces'

During winter, Heby Skatepark is a regular ride spot for Emil. He has been riding there since 2015 and already filmed there for "XXII.XI".
We've had a chat with Emil about tricks being ready to show to the public via video as well as the difference between filming and contest:At what stage he considers a trick “ready to film”: Emil Johansson:
There is not really a stage where I say this trick is done or perfected to a 100% but there is a time when I can be pleased with how it looks that I feel like it is ready to be filmed. During a process of filming, I am sometimes trying out tricks that does not make the end cut just cause I am not pleased enough with how it looks yet… tricks are difficult to perfect and they never really get easier, you just get better at them.On whether he goes through a similar process to building a video part as working out a contest run:Emil Johansson:
They have common areas but putting together a video can be more relaxing in the way that you can build it and put it together however you want, while on a contest course you need to get everything done in a row on a set time on a set course that someone else built, even if it might be super windy… all those things come in to play when putting together a contest run. While in filming you can really try a trick however many times you want.
Keep up with Emil Johansson's activities here
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/johanssoemil/
Website: https://www.emilmtb.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johanssoemil/
Videographer / Photographer: © Niklas Wallner
