Video: Emil Johansson Recaps his Best Dad Cam Clips of 2020
Mar 3, 2021
by
Emil Johansson
My latest video “Dad Cam Edit“ needs no explanation. It’s is a mash-up of different clips from 2020 and speaks for itself.
Emil Johansson:
Instagram:
www.instagram.com/johanssonemil
YouTube:
www.youtube.com/channel/Emil_Johansson
Videos
Riding Videos
Emil Johansson
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
dirtbag-tyrel16
(19 hours ago)
So Clean Emil! Can't tell who has more style Emil or Brandon Semenuk
[Reply]
