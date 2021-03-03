Video: Emil Johansson Recaps his Best Dad Cam Clips of 2020

Mar 3, 2021
by Emil Johansson  

My latest video “Dad Cam Edit“ needs no explanation. It’s is a mash-up of different clips from 2020 and speaks for itself.

Emil Johansson:
Instagram: www.instagram.com/johanssonemil
YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/Emil_Johansson

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Emil Johansson


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 So Clean Emil! Can't tell who has more style Emil or Brandon Semenuk

