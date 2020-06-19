Video: Emil Johansson Rips Up Järvso Bike Park in 'Through The Trees'

Finally got to ride some big bike again!With everything currently going on, and less contests to ride, I saw this as the perfect opportunity to link up with Niklas Wallner to shoot some bike park action. We went up to Järvso Bike Park here in Sweden with the idea to film a different side of my riding that what I usually do. Riding bike park is a lot of fun, and Niklas is super easy to work with.The whole video was shot in one day, and Niklas really just let me do my thing on the bike. We knew what spots we wanted to shoot, so I could really focus on my riding and make sure we get most shots done on the first try. Niklas definitely saw this as a challenge, but he knows what he's doing, and we're both stoked at how this video came out.