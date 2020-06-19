Video: Emil Johansson Rips Up Järvso Bike Park in 'Through The Trees'

Jun 19, 2020
by Emil Johansson  

Finally got to ride some big bike again!

With everything currently going on, and less contests to ride, I saw this as the perfect opportunity to link up with Niklas Wallner to shoot some bike park action. We went up to Järvso Bike Park here in Sweden with the idea to film a different side of my riding that what I usually do. Riding bike park is a lot of fun, and Niklas is super easy to work with.

The whole video was shot in one day, and Niklas really just let me do my thing on the bike. We knew what spots we wanted to shoot, so I could really focus on my riding and make sure we get most shots done on the first try. Niklas definitely saw this as a challenge, but he knows what he's doing, and we're both stoked at how this video came out.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Emil Johansson


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: 2020 BC Bike Race Cancelled]
135398 views
First Ride: 2021 Santa Cruz 5010 - Get Jibby With It
80092 views
First Ride: 2021 Commencal Meta TR - Is Mini-Enduro a Thing?
74420 views
The Moorhuhn is an Additive Manufactured Frame Hoping To ‘Make Steel Sexy Again’
54990 views
CyclingTips Digest: UCI and Dictators, Forkmods, Temp Doping, Lefties, and More
42520 views
Video: In-Depth Analysis of Riding Positions with The Strength Factory
34394 views
Updated: When Are Bike Parks Reopening?
29731 views
Video: Semenuk, Lacondeguy, Zink, Bergemann, Bas and More Go Big in the Official Trailer for Accomplice
28733 views

4 Comments

  • 1 0
 Man....this is a fantastic edit. Ridiculous riding, as would be expected, and awesome camera work.

Great work, both you and Nik Smile
  • 1 0
 On the rewatch here, the soundtrack has a huge role with the feel of things. Nailed it.
  • 1 0
 One of the best videos I’ve seen this year: inspiring
  • 1 0
 That was stunning

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008148
Mobile Version of Website