Video: Emil Johansson Sends Big Tricks as he Announces Partnership with G-Form

May 13, 2021
by rasoulution  

Press Release: Rasoulution


Only five more weeks until Crankworx Innsbruck and Emil Johansson is preparing well for the season. This can be seen in a new video that launches his new partnership with G-Form and shows Emil looking at home on the jumps.

© Peter Eriksson
© Peter Eriksson

bigquotesI’ve ridden products from G-Form for a long time now. With the training and tricks, I do, the right protection is essential to be able to stay consistent, but I also want protection which I don’t notice whilst riding. G-form is the company, I have found that offer just that. I am happy to now be on the team. Emil Johansson

© Peter Eriksson
© Peter Eriksson

Keep up with Emil Johansson’s activities here:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/johanssoemil/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/
Website: https://www.emilmtb.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johanssoemil/

Posted In:
Videos Press Releases G Form Emil Johansson


6 Comments

  • 3 0
 There's just something about his style. So smooth and controlled but not too much flair. Little things like the small pull up bike tucks when spotting the landing. Oozes steeze. I'm sure Soderstrom is proud, and a bit jealous...You're killing it Emil!
  • 1 0
 his 360 tables are art
  • 1 0
 My brain comprehending these tricks is like an ant comprehending a building. It’s so far beyond me that I don’t even enjoy these edits as much as I know I should. Incredible riding.
  • 1 0
 That’s some good g-form
  • 1 0
 Jeez the guy is soooo clean
  • 1 0
 Love the lack of music in this edit, makes you feel you are there.

