Video: Emil Johansson Sends Big Tricks as he Announces Partnership with G-Form

Press Release: Rasoulution
Only five more weeks until Crankworx Innsbruck and Emil Johansson is preparing well for the season. This can be seen in a new video that launches his new partnership with G-Form and shows Emil looking at home on the jumps.
Keep up with Emil Johansson’s activities here:
|I’ve ridden products from G-Form for a long time now. With the training and tricks, I do, the right protection is essential to be able to stay consistent, but I also want protection which I don’t notice whilst riding. G-form is the company, I have found that offer just that. I am happy to now be on the team.— Emil Johansson
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/johanssoemil/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/
Website: https://www.emilmtb.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johanssoemil/
6 Comments
Post a Comment