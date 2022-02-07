close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Emil Johansson Throws Incredible Combos in this Audi Nines Mashup

Feb 8, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


Emil Johansson puts on a show in the quarry.


Edited by: Peter Eriksson

Posted In:
Videos Emil Johansson Audi Nines 2021


Must Read This Week
Review: 2022 Specialized Status 140 - The Slope-Duro-Cross Weapon
94020 views
Updated: Leatt Sponsors Pivot Factory Racing - A Complete Timeline of 2022 Team Moves
55048 views
Maxxis Updates EXO+ Tire Construction
49574 views
Introducing the 2022 Pinkbike Racing Team
45742 views
The Complete Guide to the 2022 World Cup DH Teams
42998 views
Bike Check: Isak Leivsson's Handmade 130mm Jib Bike
38901 views
Ibis Introduces Blackbird Send Aluminum Wheels
34122 views
Tech Briefing: Hubs with Magnets, Longer Droppers, Colourful Pedals, & More - February 2022
31125 views

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 He's not doing bar spins, he's trying to find out if that creak is coming from his headset.
  • 2 0
 The 270 inward table @ 0:19 is one of the steeziest things I've ever seen.
  • 1 0
 Just... awesome.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007450
Mobile Version of Website