close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.
TV
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Emil Johansson Throws Incredible Combos in this Audi Nines Mashup
Feb 8, 2022
by
Sarah Moore
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Emil Johansson puts on a show in the quarry.
Edited by: Peter Eriksson
Posted In:
Videos
Emil Johansson
Audi Nines 2021
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Review: 2022 Specialized Status 140 - The Slope-Duro-Cross Weapon
94020 views
Updated: Leatt Sponsors Pivot Factory Racing - A Complete Timeline of 2022 Team Moves
55048 views
Maxxis Updates EXO+ Tire Construction
49574 views
Introducing the 2022 Pinkbike Racing Team
45742 views
The Complete Guide to the 2022 World Cup DH Teams
42998 views
Bike Check: Isak Leivsson's Handmade 130mm Jib Bike
38901 views
Ibis Introduces Blackbird Send Aluminum Wheels
34122 views
Tech Briefing: Hubs with Magnets, Longer Droppers, Colourful Pedals, & More - February 2022
31125 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
3
0
loganbeck
(28 mins ago)
He's not doing bar spins, he's trying to find out if that creak is coming from his headset.
[Reply]
2
0
danielfloyd
(1 hours ago)
The 270 inward table @ 0:19 is one of the steeziest things I've ever seen.
[Reply]
1
0
mtn2park
(24 mins ago)
Just... awesome.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007450
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments
Post a Comment