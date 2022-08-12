Video: Emil Johansson's Custom Trek Ticket S for Red Bull Joyride



Video by: Mind Spark Cinema
Photos by: Boris Beyer

After a couple years off, Crankworx Whistler has returned, and with it so have the riders. Emil Johannsen eagerly arrived and brought with him a new bike for the Joyride competition. His Trek Ticket is painted powder pink swirl with paisley bandana detailing, inspired by classic car photos and his signature shoe. The more you look, the more detail you see pop out of Trek Project One’s work. SRAM’s space at Crankworx is meant to be interactive, and people were encouraged to come in and see what we are up to. For the first time ever, this build was done in front of a live audience of Emil’s fans, so they could be a part of and enjoy the process. With Joyride’s triumphant return, it only made sense to go all out on a build for Emil.Frame: Trek Ticket SFork: RockShox Pike UltimateShock: RockShox Deluxe UltimateSeatpost: Truvativ NoirDerailleur: SBONE G3 TensionerCassette: Singlespeed w/ freecoaster hubChain: SRAM XX1 EagleCrankset: SRAM X01 Eagle DUB with 32t Chainring, 165mmBottom Bracket: SRAM DUB BSARear Brake: Odyssey lever w/gyro and SRAM BB7 Road caliperRotors: SRAM Centerline 160mmWheels: Industry9Handlebar: SixpackStem: SixpackTire Front: Maxxis Ikon 26 x 2.1Tire Rear: Maxxis Pace 26 x 2.1Saddle: Sixpack EJ Saddle, Custom FabricPedals: HT Supreme