Video: Emil Johansson's Custom Trek Ticket S for Red Bull Joyride

After a couple years off, Crankworx Whistler has returned, and with it so have the riders. Emil Johannsen eagerly arrived and brought with him a new bike for the Joyride competition. His Trek Ticket is painted powder pink swirl with paisley bandana detailing, inspired by classic car photos and his signature shoe. The more you look, the more detail you see pop out of Trek Project One’s work. SRAM’s space at Crankworx is meant to be interactive, and people were encouraged to come in and see what we are up to. For the first time ever, this build was done in front of a live audience of Emil’s fans, so they could be a part of and enjoy the process. With Joyride’s triumphant return, it only made sense to go all out on a build for Emil.
Frame: Trek Ticket S
Fork: RockShox Pike Ultimate
Shock: RockShox Deluxe Ultimate
Seatpost: Truvativ Noir
Derailleur: SBONE G3 Tensioner
Cassette: Singlespeed w/ freecoaster hub
Chain: SRAM XX1 Eagle
Crankset: SRAM X01 Eagle DUB with 32t Chainring, 165mm
Bottom Bracket: SRAM DUB BSA
Rear Brake: Odyssey lever w/gyro and SRAM BB7 Road caliper
Rotors: SRAM Centerline 160mm
Wheels: Industry9
Handlebar: Sixpack
Stem: Sixpack
Tire Front: Maxxis Ikon 26 x 2.1
Tire Rear: Maxxis Pace 26 x 2.1
Saddle: Sixpack EJ Saddle, Custom Fabric
Pedals: HT Supreme
Video by: Mind Spark Cinema
Photos by: Boris Beyersram.com
