Video: Emil Johansson's Record Breaking Slopestyle Run

Jun 23, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Emil Johansson broke records at Crankworx Innsbruck with an amazing seventh win in a row and possibly the highest score we have ever seen after securing a 98 from the judges.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Emil Johansson Crankworx Innsbruck 2022 Slopestyle


16 Comments

  • 16 0
 I must be getting old, I need this slowed down, zoomed in, annotated and wire framed to appreciate what's going on.
  • 2 0
 you're not the only one....announcers resorted to giggling b/c it could not be processed fast enough. I have no idea what I just saw, but it was amazing...I can appreciate that.
  • 6 0
 Sam Pilgrim ==> old school tricks
Nicholi Rogatkin==> new school tricks
Emil Johansson==> video game tricks
  • 1 0
 mans living in decsenders
  • 6 0
 Incredibly technical but I thought Erik Fedko's run was steezier
  • 2 0
 I used to be able to watch CWX and have an understanding of what these guys are doing. Now it's like every trick is so many flippy, spinny, barspinny, twisty things, I cant even keep track. Insane....both the tricks and how old I feel saying that.
  • 2 0
 Okay I'm going to take a stab at this... someone correct me here.

Opposite fastplant 360 x-up drop
Front flip bar to tuck nohander
360 downside windshield wiper stepdown
360 bar to double downside whip
Opposite 360 bar to opposite downside whip
Opposite 360 double downside whip on
Opposite 360 bar to bar back off
Opposite 360 double whip
Alley oop topside whip

??
  • 1 0
 I think the hip hit might have been an Opposite 360 opposite bar to opposite downside whip, but I'm not really sure which way his natural barspin is vs. opposite. I would really hate to commentate his runs.
  • 5 0
 Still prefer fedko's run. Far more variety.
  • 4 0
 "Best slopestyle run ever?" - The title of half of Emil's winning runs.
  • 3 0
 It's only the best slopestyle run until his next run.
  • 3 0
 Not a single backflip variation. Crazy.
  • 3 0
 I had a better one once but forgot to record it.
  • 2 0
 Just bonkers
  • 2 1
 So tailwhips?
  • 1 0
 Enough 360's?





