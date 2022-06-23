Watch
Video: Emil Johansson's Record Breaking Slopestyle Run
Jun 23, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Emil Johansson broke records at Crankworx Innsbruck with an amazing seventh win in a row and possibly the highest score we have ever seen after securing a 98 from the judges.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
Emil Johansson
Crankworx Innsbruck 2022
Slopestyle
16 Comments
Score
Time
16
0
bbqmike
(1 hours ago)
I must be getting old, I need this slowed down, zoomed in, annotated and wire framed to appreciate what's going on.
[Reply]
2
0
SATN-XC
(55 mins ago)
you're not the only one....announcers resorted to giggling b/c it could not be processed fast enough. I have no idea what I just saw, but it was amazing...I can appreciate that.
[Reply]
6
0
danielfloyd
(1 hours ago)
Sam Pilgrim ==> old school tricks
Nicholi Rogatkin==> new school tricks
Emil Johansson==> video game tricks
[Reply]
1
0
mior
(27 mins ago)
mans living in decsenders
[Reply]
6
0
pinkbikeeye
(1 hours ago)
Incredibly technical but I thought Erik Fedko's run was steezier
[Reply]
2
0
ckcost
(58 mins ago)
I used to be able to watch CWX and have an understanding of what these guys are doing. Now it's like every trick is so many flippy, spinny, barspinny, twisty things, I cant even keep track. Insane....both the tricks and how old I feel saying that.
[Reply]
2
0
brianpark
Mod
(26 mins ago)
Okay I'm going to take a stab at this... someone correct me here.
Opposite fastplant 360 x-up drop
Front flip bar to tuck nohander
360 downside windshield wiper stepdown
360 bar to double downside whip
Opposite 360 bar to opposite downside whip
Opposite 360 double downside whip on
Opposite 360 bar to bar back off
Opposite 360 double whip
Alley oop topside whip
??
[Reply]
1
0
danielfloyd
(4 mins ago)
I think the hip hit might have been an Opposite 360 opposite bar to opposite downside whip, but I'm not really sure which way his natural barspin is vs. opposite. I would really hate to commentate his runs.
[Reply]
5
0
Bro-LanDog
(36 mins ago)
Still prefer fedko's run. Far more variety.
[Reply]
4
0
scott-townes
(1 hours ago)
"Best slopestyle run ever?" - The title of half of Emil's winning runs.
[Reply]
3
0
danielfloyd
(47 mins ago)
It's only the best slopestyle run until his next run.
[Reply]
3
0
onemanarmy
(54 mins ago)
Not a single backflip variation. Crazy.
[Reply]
3
0
mad1at0
(48 mins ago)
I had a better one once but forgot to record it.
[Reply]
2
0
somebody-else
(1 hours ago)
Just bonkers
[Reply]
2
1
hessiannate
(52 mins ago)
So tailwhips?
[Reply]
1
0
brookscurran
(20 mins ago)
Enough 360's?
[Reply]
