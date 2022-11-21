Watch
Video: Emil Johansson's Winning Run from Crankworx Rotorua Slopestyle 2022
Nov 21, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Emil Johansson takes the Crankworx Rotorua Slopestyle gold medal and the 2022 Triple Crown.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
Emil Johansson
Crankworx Rotorua 2022
Slopestyle
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
RedBurn
(0 mins ago)
that was a perfect run - he deserved it!
[Reply]
