Video: Emil Johansson's Winning Run from Crankworx Rotorua Slopestyle 2022

Nov 21, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Emil Johansson takes the Crankworx Rotorua Slopestyle gold medal and the 2022 Triple Crown.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Emil Johansson Crankworx Rotorua 2022 Slopestyle


Must Read This Week
First Look: Yeti's New SB140 - Splitting the Difference
99671 views
Review: The 2023 Yeti SB120 is a Comfortable Trail Cruiser
63483 views
Opinion: Group Rides Are the Worst
60520 views
Staff Rides: Henry Quinney's Transition Spire
46313 views
Marin Launches New Rift Zone Alloy Range
45535 views
First Ride: Polygon's $3,299 Collosus N9
43862 views
Check Out: 9 Environmentally-Minded MTB Products
41809 views
Bike Check: Ben Cathro's Santa Cruz Megatower is Smaller than You'd Think
39898 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 that was a perfect run - he deserved it!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007834
Mobile Version of Website