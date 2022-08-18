Video: Emil Johansson's Winning Run from Red Bull Joyride 2022

Aug 18, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Emil Johansson broke records again at Red Bull Joyride with an almost unbelievable eighth win in a row.

Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Emil Johansson Crankworx Whistler 2022 Slopestyle


5 Comments

  • 3 0
 My all time question when I think of Emil: Who would win on a contest? PEAK SS period Semenuk, PEAK SS period Rheeded, current (which is PEAK) Emil.

This is Fantasy Slope Style.
  • 6 2
 There's one problem with your idea... You're implying Semenuk and Rheeder have already peaked which is false.
  • 2 0
 Let's make it happen. Rheeder vs Semenuk vs Johansson in a best line video contest. Sort of like x games real mtb but as slopestyle version.
  • 1 0
 Emil has taken the sport to another level for sure in these contests. Semenuk was very cunning when he competed less and went to short film content.
  • 2 2
 Hot take... Lemoine's run >





