Video: Emil Johansson's Winning Run from Red Bull Joyride 2022
Aug 18, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Emil Johansson broke records again at Red Bull Joyride with an almost unbelievable eighth win in a row.
Score
Time
3
0
tajtigabor
(41 mins ago)
My all time question when I think of Emil: Who would win on a contest? PEAK SS period Semenuk, PEAK SS period Rheeded, current (which is PEAK) Emil.
This is Fantasy Slope Style.
[Reply]
6
2
scott-townes
(38 mins ago)
There's one problem with your idea... You're implying Semenuk and Rheeder have already peaked which is false.
[Reply]
2
0
swissironrider
(22 mins ago)
Let's make it happen. Rheeder vs Semenuk vs Johansson in a best line video contest. Sort of like x games real mtb but as slopestyle version.
[Reply]
1
0
betsie
(14 mins ago)
Emil has taken the sport to another level for sure in these contests. Semenuk was very cunning when he competed less and went to short film content.
[Reply]
2
2
timlikesbikes
(15 mins ago)
Hot take... Lemoine's run >
[Reply]
