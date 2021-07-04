Pinkbike.com
Video: Emily Batty & Laurie Arsenault Preview the 2021 Les Gets XC World Cup Course
Jul 4, 2021
Ed Spratt
Laurie Arsenault and Emily Batty take you around the new and improved XCO track in Les Gets, France, for a course preview.
Emily Batty
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Riding Videos
Emily Batty
Laurie Arsenault
Les Gets World Cup Xc 2021
World Cup XC
XC Racing
Must Read This Week
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
100678 views
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
95397 views
Update: Amaury Pierron Airlifted from French Cup DH Race
75774 views
First Ride: The 2022 Ibis Exie is Made in USA & Ready to Race
64071 views
Round-Up: 21 Of the Best Mountain Bike Helmets for 2021
59633 views
Tech Randoms - Les Gets World Cup DH 2021
56410 views
Video: Andreas Kolb Narrowly Avoids Hitting a Car on the Les Gets World Cup Course
52165 views
Marine Cabirou Pulls Out of Les Gets World Cup Following Road Gap Crash
50102 views
