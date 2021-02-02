Video: Emily Batty Releases the Teaser for Season 2 of Ambitions

Dear haters, I have so much more for you to be mad at. Just be patient.



Seriously though, I’m excited to bring the Ambitions video series back in 2021. Let’s all just be cool, thoughtful, understanding, respectful, and raise each other up to make 2021 a great year. — Emily Batty

It's been nearly 4 years since the last episode of Ambitions with Emily Batty was produced and now with the support of Canyon Bicycles​ and her new sponsors, the series is back for a second season. The series is a collective effort by Adam Morka, Liam Murphy, Brian Hunt and others who will document Emily's pursuit of performance and the lifestyle that comes along with it with a few guest appearances.In the teaser, Emily Batty, who has twice finished third in the World Cup overall, won bronze at the World Championships two times, won both the Pan American Championships and the Canadian National Championships, and finished fourth at the 2016 Olympics, shares some of the hateful comments she has received and promises she's not done with competing at the highest level just yet.