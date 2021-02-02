Video: Emily Batty Releases the Teaser for Season 2 of Ambitions

Feb 2, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


It's been nearly 4 years since the last episode of Ambitions with Emily Batty was produced and now with the support of Canyon Bicycles​ and her new sponsors, the series is back for a second season. The series is a collective effort by Adam Morka, Liam Murphy, Brian Hunt and others who will document Emily's pursuit of performance and the lifestyle that comes along with it with a few guest appearances.

bigquotesDear haters, I have so much more for you to be mad at. Just be patient.

Seriously though, I’m excited to bring the Ambitions video series back in 2021. Let’s all just be cool, thoughtful, understanding, respectful, and raise each other up to make 2021 a great year.Emily Batty


In the teaser, Emily Batty, who has twice finished third in the World Cup overall, won bronze at the World Championships two times, won both the Pan American Championships and the Canadian National Championships, and finished fourth at the 2016 Olympics, shares some of the hateful comments she has received and promises she's not done with competing at the highest level just yet.


bigquotesShe has looked too lean, for a couple years now. Eat yer food girl.

The fire in the belly is gone. More worried about IG modelling like posts.

She might feel like after 12 years of racing it's time to pop out some babies.

From one Barbie with rainbow stripes... to another Barbie without them.


Posted In:
Videos Canyon Emily Batty


20 Comments

  • 14 3
 Sad that I recognize most of those remarks from PB Commenters...
  • 4 2
 It collectively qualifies as classless, juvenile misogyny from guys that Emily could dust on just about any bike. Emily will move on to bigger and better things, continuing to represent Canada (and Ontario) very well. By contrast, anyone commenting like that will watch those comments follow them in infamy. NOT what MTB is about or has ever been about. Emily Batty is awesome. I wish her only the best in 2021!
  • 2 0
 @steflund PB trolls *
  • 4 0
 All I know is I cant say a darn thing! She has World Cup Podiums and I don't. So whatever negative thing I could say about her would be invalid!
  • 4 0
 I would love to see the names of the people who are commenting that stuff it would be like "Emily is pretty whiny lots of excuses" - SickTotallyProMtbGuy69
  • 1 0
 "Dont be mean, be nice"
- Trump
  • 1 0
 Google it
  • 8 4
 Why is she giving credence to “haters”?Just let them be, they literally do not know you.
  • 6 4
 controversy sells
  • 1 0
 for the record, i have nothing against her, one of my favorite athletes (lolo jones) has been doing it for the last decade and it works. It is part of the modern marketing ways.
  • 1 1
 Haters are always going to exist. They spread gossip and verbal poison everywhere they go, especially on the internet. What Emily needs to do is to not take any of it personally. She'll be a lot better off, in lots of ways if she does this.
  • 4 4
 Truly like and respect her, but it seems like in the world of sports there are athletes who either respond to 'haters' with their performances or with talk. Things seldom go well for the latter...
  • 4 4
 Shouldn't she just move on with her life rather than feeling bad about some people online? I mean why even acknowledge the haters at all?
  • 1 1
 Yeah people are just dicks in general online. Funny how she can acknowledge haters but not give props to Trek when she left their program.
  • 1 0
 dont forget to like and subscribe.. also here's 30% of Sneak energy.. you know.. a drink made just for "content creators"...
  • 5 5
 Are those civil, elegant and appropriate comments? No, I don't think so, quite the contrary.
But "hateful"? Come on...
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



