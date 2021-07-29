Video: Eminent Teases a New eMTB

Jul 29, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

The last we heard from Eminent it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to rearrange its debts. 4 months on from that, it seems to have come out the other side stronger and is now teasing a new eMTB that's going to be called the Drive.

This video does a good job of keeping all the details secret but Eminent definitely has its own design style so we would expect this to carry using the Active Float System that we've seen on the Onset or the Haste but adapted to house a motor and battery. There's no date yet on when we'll hear more but we'll update you when we have more information.

