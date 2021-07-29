Video: Eminent Teases a New eMTB

The last we heard from Eminent it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
to rearrange its debts. 4 months on from that, it seems to have come out the other side stronger and is now teasing a new eMTB that's going to be called the Drive.
This video does a good job of keeping all the details secret but Eminent definitely has its own design style so we would expect this to carry using the Active Float System that we've seen on the Onset
or the Haste
but adapted to house a motor and battery. There's no date yet on when we'll hear more but we'll update you when we have more information.
