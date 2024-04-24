Video: Emmy Lan's Off Season Training on Vancouver Island

Apr 24, 2024
by ForbiddenBike  

Emmy Lan, the reigning U21 Enduro World Series champion, takes on the off-season in her home of Comox, BC. Nestled in this picturesque Comox Valley, Emmy spends her offseason training hard, and enjoying the landscapes, community, and activities her home provides. Catch up with Emmy as she rips her Druid and Supernought out and shows us the work that goes into making it to the top.

Her off-season training looks to be paying off, having just taken her first pro women's win in the stacked Squamish Enduro field. We’re looking forward to another full season of good times with Emmy. We’re locked in.

Presented by: Forbidden Bike Company
Rider: Dylan Siggers
Video: Nick Nault

3 Comments
  • 8 0
 Emmy is getting so fast! Stoked to see her compete this season!
Are we going to get any proper coverage of the Squamish Enduro on PInkbike? It was 4 days ago and there's only a small amount of individual coverage for some reason. Weird as it's one of the biggest non-EDR races of the year, and it's basically right next to the Pinkbike office.
  • 4 0
 Rad! Seems to have worked since she's already on the box this season.
  • 3 0
 Sick.







