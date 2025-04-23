Video: Emmy Paget Balances Bikes & Kids in 'For the Moms'

Words: Emmy Paget
Here in Bellingham, Washington, we have an enormous number of high-class trails of all styles, an amazing mountain biking community, and a solid number of skilled riders. After moving here with my family of five in 2020, I traded in my old 26” Trail Fox for a Transition Scout and instantly became hooked on the riding. I would go anytime I could sneak out, sometimes five or more days per week. Mountain biking went from an occasional or seasonal sport to an everyday obsession.
Shortly after moving here, I learned about a once-per-year amateur film fest fundraiser put on by our local trails organization, Whatcom Mountain Biking Coalition. After watching the submissions from the past few years, I realized there wasn’t a lot coming from parents, much less moms. I got the idea to make a video to show that it is possible to be a parent, and I still shred. As a mom of 3 little kids, it’s never easy to get out, but I have managed to pull off riding many of the best and rowdiest trails around Bellingham. The key to still riding as a parent is to take any opportunity to get out, even if it is a hammering rain and 45 degrees, I am still going to be out there having a great time.
All the filming was done here in Bellingham, mostly by my husband, Max and some by my then 6-year-old son, Mikey. Given my limited time and knowledge of filming and editing, it took the better part of a year to complete my project. I had so much fun making it, and the icing on the cake was winning first place at the film fest!
For moms (and anyone else) this upcoming Mother's Day, I hope you enjoy seeing some of what Bellingham has to offer and get inspired to take any opportunity you have to get out there and shred!
Your short film was awesome, keep riding. It put a smile on my face. Hopefully one of your kids will pick it up. It’s an absolute joy to be able to ride with my son.