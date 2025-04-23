Video: Emmy Paget Balances Bikes & Kids in 'For the Moms'

Here in Bellingham, Washington, we have an enormous number of high-class trails of all styles, an amazing mountain biking community, and a solid number of skilled riders. After moving here with my family of five in 2020, I traded in my old 26” Trail Fox for a Transition Scout and instantly became hooked on the riding. I would go anytime I could sneak out, sometimes five or more days per week. Mountain biking went from an occasional or seasonal sport to an everyday obsession.Shortly after moving here, I learned about a once-per-year amateur film fest fundraiser put on by our local trails organization, Whatcom Mountain Biking Coalition. After watching the submissions from the past few years, I realized there wasn’t a lot coming from parents, much less moms. I got the idea to make a video to show that it is possible to be a parent, and I still shred. As a mom of 3 little kids, it’s never easy to get out, but I have managed to pull off riding many of the best and rowdiest trails around Bellingham. The key to still riding as a parent is to take any opportunity to get out, even if it is a hammering rain and 45 degrees, I am still going to be out there having a great time.All the filming was done here in Bellingham, mostly by my husband, Max and some by my then 6-year-old son, Mikey. Given my limited time and knowledge of filming and editing, it took the better part of a year to complete my project. I had so much fun making it, and the icing on the cake was winning first place at the film fest!For moms (and anyone else) this upcoming Mother's Day, I hope you enjoy seeing some of what Bellingham has to offer and get inspired to take any opportunity you have to get out there and shred!