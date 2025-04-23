Video: Emmy Paget Balances Bikes & Kids in 'For the Moms'

Powered by Outside

Apr 23, 2025
by Emmy Paget  
For the Moms

by emmywillow
Words: Emmy Paget

Here in Bellingham, Washington, we have an enormous number of high-class trails of all styles, an amazing mountain biking community, and a solid number of skilled riders. After moving here with my family of five in 2020, I traded in my old 26” Trail Fox for a Transition Scout and instantly became hooked on the riding. I would go anytime I could sneak out, sometimes five or more days per week. Mountain biking went from an occasional or seasonal sport to an everyday obsession.

photo

Shortly after moving here, I learned about a once-per-year amateur film fest fundraiser put on by our local trails organization, Whatcom Mountain Biking Coalition. After watching the submissions from the past few years, I realized there wasn’t a lot coming from parents, much less moms. I got the idea to make a video to show that it is possible to be a parent, and I still shred. As a mom of 3 little kids, it’s never easy to get out, but I have managed to pull off riding many of the best and rowdiest trails around Bellingham. The key to still riding as a parent is to take any opportunity to get out, even if it is a hammering rain and 45 degrees, I am still going to be out there having a great time.

photo

All the filming was done here in Bellingham, mostly by my husband, Max and some by my then 6-year-old son, Mikey. Given my limited time and knowledge of filming and editing, it took the better part of a year to complete my project. I had so much fun making it, and the icing on the cake was winning first place at the film fest!

photo

For moms (and anyone else) this upcoming Mother's Day, I hope you enjoy seeing some of what Bellingham has to offer and get inspired to take any opportunity you have to get out there and shred!

23 Comments
  • 200
 That opening sequence was some of the scariest gnar I've ever seen on PB
  • 30
 You talking about the amount of mayo going into that bowl?
  • 10
 Cant tell if this makes me want to have kids or not.
  • 150
 Heck yeah, that was awesome!
  • 50
 Thank you! Still loving my Scout, it’s gotten me through some close calls and is 100% fun to ride!
  • 40
 Great video, Emmy. I appreciate the fact that it's three kids causing a proper ruckus. I remember those days when ours were little and the house was absolute chaos and noisy at all times. Can't say I wholly miss it, but a large part of me does. Keep riding and doing stuff for yourself when you can!
  • 40
 Thank you, the struggle is real when you have little kids! Biking is absolutely what keeps me sane.
  • 30
 Boy do I remember those days. I worked a swing shift while my wife worked during the day. I had both my kids all day. Loved every second of it. Both of them could throw a baseball properly and ride a bike by four. My son, now 18, shreds. I’ve been riding my whole life starting with bmx. It’s been a major part of my life.

Your short film was awesome, keep riding. It put a smile on my face. Hopefully one of your kids will pick it up. It’s an absolute joy to be able to ride with my son.
  • 40
 Badass Mom right here! Love the content. Keep it up. Those kids are gonna realize how lucky they are to have you when they get older!
  • 50
 As a stay at home dad, I 100% understand.
  • 20
 Love it. The forest twerk and the final skid crash into the garage had me laughing. Excellent. Dad was in the kitchen so why didn't he clean up after the kiddos while you went for a ride? Huh? Dad duties are slackin', man.
  • 30
 Upside down twerks, beers on the trail and some sweet jumps, Love it !! Lets get all moms on that trend.
  • 21
 If you're a parent you can also ride 5 days a week if you have a world class trail network in your back yard. In all seriousness mega props though, having the energy to do anything but sit on the couch is a big win.
  • 20
 No wonder your video took the first place, some serious riding/humor you got there!
  • 10
 Props! Juggling the family AND making time to ride...winner!!! Fun watch too.
  • 20
 Great video!
  • 10
 I like the song too! What's it called?
  • 10
 Finally figured it out: MC Fioti - "Bum Bum Tam Tam"
  • 10
 This was great 👏
  • 10
 Great video!
  • 10
 Love it Smile
  • 10
 Yeah this is awesome
  • 10
 Loved this video, Emmy!







