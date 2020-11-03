Video: eMTB Air Time in Hungary in 'Double E-Trouble'

Pure and raw.

Riders:

Camera:

Additional Filmer:

Bikes:

NOX team riders Christoph Eder and Marco Haderer love bike parks and some solid airtime. They also love to be independent of cable cars and shuttles. With the perfect e-ride, nothing stands in the way of both. Out and about on their NOX HeLIUM Enduro 7.1 Pro bikes including the FAZUA evation 2.0 Drive System, the guys are sending it more than once through the Hungarian trail center in Sopron.PS: VOLUME UP! Underlined by the perfect soundtrack – RAW![L=Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marco_harderer/?hl=de]Marco Haderer[/L]NOX HeLIUM Enduro 7.1 Pro w/ FAZUA evation 2.0 Drive System