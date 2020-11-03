Video: eMTB Air Time in Hungary in 'Double E-Trouble'

Nov 7, 2020
by Lines Magazine  



Pure and raw.

NOX team riders Christoph Eder and Marco Haderer love bike parks and some solid airtime. They also love to be independent of cable cars and shuttles. With the perfect e-ride, nothing stands in the way of both. Out and about on their NOX HeLIUM Enduro 7.1 Pro bikes including the FAZUA evation 2.0 Drive System, the guys are sending it more than once through the Hungarian trail center in Sopron.

PS: VOLUME UP! Underlined by the perfect soundtrack – RAW!



Riders:
Christoph Eder
[L=Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marco_harderer/?hl=de]Marco Haderer[/L]


Camera:
Matthias Reich

Additional Filmer:
Martin Bender

Bikes:
NOX HeLIUM Enduro 7.1 Pro w/ FAZUA evation 2.0 Drive System



Posted In:
eMTB Videos


