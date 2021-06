Head to the heart of Hérault in the south of France, with Thomas Escudier and his Orbea Rise.Thomas takes us for his version of an easy morning ride where we get to experience the magnificent sites between the Hérault gorges, the village of Saint Guilhem le Desert, and the climb of Mont Saint Baudille.Photos: Xavier LIGONNETVideo: Vincent AZAISRIder: Thomas ESCUDIER