Video: eMTB Training Laps in Squamish with Seth Sherlock

Ever since I discovered E-bikes, they have started to play a role in my training program. E-bikes are a great tool in controlling climbing/pedalling effort and descending volume. For DH and enduro athletes, this can provide a bit more equalization between pedal/cardio and descent/strength and conditioning (on-bike). As Seth Sherlock's trainer, I've been using our Intense Factory Racing Tazer for some downhill training. On another note, as team manager of Intense Factory Racing I've been wanting to paint one of our team built Tazer for a while now, so it was cool for Fresh Paints to give the bike a new look. A big thanks goes out to everyone who helped us bring the bike to life. — Todd Schumlick, PerformX Training / Intense Factory Racing