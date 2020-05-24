Video: Emyr Davies and Brage Vestavik Huck to Flat for their 'Tea & Biscuits' Segment

Emyr Davies is one of the most committed shredders in the UK. Brage Vestavik is frankly bonkers on a bike. The former invited the latter over to a proper hush riding spot somewhere in the Welsh forests. Once Brage cleared customs, it all got a bit out of hand.
Check out the wild action with riding from Emyr, Brage and a host of friends.
This is a section from Tea & Biscuits, a collaboration between Misspent Summers
and Caldwell Visuals.
Many thanks to Vel the Wonder
for the soundtrack and to Nukeproof Bikes and Hope Technology for the support.
1 Comment
Post a Comment