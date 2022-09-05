Video: End of an Era - Val di Sole Story of the Race with Ben Cathro

Sep 5, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

Incredible scenes at the season finale of the World Cup in Val Di Sole!




Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Pinkbike Originals Ben Cathro DH Racing Val Di Sole World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


5 Comments

  • 4 0
 First want to thank Ben for his great stories on Pinkbike and for highlighting this epic moment on the downhill history.. Rob will be sadly missed.. His commentary on downhill races are amazing!! Will be really hard to match Long live Rob!! Wish you all the best on your career.. but please come back to downhill races ASAP
  • 2 0
 Kudos Ben to anchoring all of that while running a WC team and riding too, I've no idea how you keep it all straight in your head! And kudos to the whole team for all the WC content too, you really made it feel like being there.
  • 5 0
 Long live Rob! All hail the egg!
  • 4 0
 Thanks Rob! Your commentary over the years was amazing, both DH and XC!
  • 1 0
 Did Loris say his run was all down to jam? I'm getting back on the marmalade.





