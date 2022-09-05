Watch
Video: End of an Era - Val di Sole Story of the Race with Ben Cathro
Sep 5, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
5 Comments
Incredible scenes at the season finale of the World Cup in Val Di Sole!
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Ben Cathro
DH Racing
Val Di Sole World Cup Dh 2022
World Cup DH
Score
Time
4
0
AMviking
(10 mins ago)
First want to thank Ben for his great stories on Pinkbike and for highlighting this epic moment on the downhill history.. Rob will be sadly missed.. His commentary on downhill races are amazing!! Will be really hard to match Long live Rob!! Wish you all the best on your career.. but please come back to downhill races ASAP
[Reply]
2
0
Woody25
(3 mins ago)
Kudos Ben to anchoring all of that while running a WC team and riding too, I've no idea how you keep it all straight in your head! And kudos to the whole team for all the WC content too, you really made it feel like being there.
[Reply]
5
0
handynzl
(19 mins ago)
Long live Rob! All hail the egg!
[Reply]
4
0
xice
(16 mins ago)
Thanks Rob! Your commentary over the years was amazing, both DH and XC!
[Reply]
1
0
Woody25
(8 mins ago)
Did Loris say his run was all down to jam? I'm getting back on the marmalade.
[Reply]
