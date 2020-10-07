Video: End of an Era Farewell Jam at the Bensink BMX Gates Compound

The end of an era has come. After more than 15 years the Bensink BMX Gates compound will be taken down. To celebrate the history, work hours, progression, jams, sessions and all the other memories it was time for one last jam. Over the years the yard has grown to be a BMX and mountainbike heaven with multiple riding options for everyone including a pumptrack, race track, dirt jumps and trickjump. We invited 100 riders to join Niels Bensink for one last ride and to enjoy all the new lines and jumps that hadden't seen a jam yet. The day was all about fun with friends with good music by a Red Bull DJ, a BBQ, many drinks and a bonfire. Luckily the weather was on our sides too with sunshine all day. All-in-all it made for good times, some crashes and plenty of laughs that went on till late in the night. Next to just sessioning we also set out some little events like high jump, best scrub, long jump, best whip, best trick and many more with prizes for the winners. In the end it was the best goodbye the yard could wish for and an emotional night for sure!Thanks to the following partners for making it happen:Bensink BMX GatesRedBullRadon BikesVee Tire CoMeybo BikesVideo shot and edited by:Halux VisionsPictures by:Adam YuBubaswanAerial shot of the bonfire. Most riding was done by now but the jam wasn't over just yetTrains all dayThe man that made dreams come true: Albert BensinkLukas Schäfer made the drive over from Germany together with the Radon Bikes crewIt was a sunny day so everybody was chilling in the grass field around the jumpsNiels Bensink catching air during the high jump contestMister Style Sem KokBest Whip during golden hour saw some crazy kickoutsMenno Rouwenhorst winning Best TrickFun was had!