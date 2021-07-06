Video: End of Stage Interviews at EWS Val di Fassa with Jesse Melamed, Remi Gauvin & Miranda Miller

Jul 6, 2021
by Miranda Miller  

We wanted to share with everyone a glimpse into our mindset with honest insights and feelings from the first EWS of the year. We were lucky to have caught Jake Frew (Dialed, Jake Frew YouTube) on a week off and have him interview us after every stage- creating in the moment responses and reactions. Racing is hard physically but even more so emotionally; we hope to offer a unique perspective to the first race of the year!

MGM Alt Dave Trumpore
MGM Alt
Dave Trumpore captures Jesse (left) and Remi (right) charging in their own signature way.

MGM Alt Andy Vathis photo
Caleb Smith from Kona will cringe at this photo of Miranda's phone. But you never know what will happen out on the slopes. Photo Credit: Andy Vathis

Don't forget that for the first year of our channel, MGM Alternative will donate all the money generated from YouTube ad revenue to our local trail association SORCA. So by watching, liking and subscribing you’re in turn, helping out the trails that so many people enjoy!

Subscribe to MGM Alternative
Follow Jesse
Follow Remi
Follow Miranda

Posted In:
Racing and Events Jesse Melamed Miranda Miller Remi Gauvin Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Val Di Fassa 2021


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
116028 views
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
103306 views
First Ride: The 2022 Ibis Exie is Made in USA & Ready to Race
67447 views
Tech Randoms - Les Gets World Cup DH 2021
59079 views
Video: Andreas Kolb Narrowly Avoids Hitting a Car on the Les Gets World Cup Course
55566 views
Marine Cabirou Pulls Out of Les Gets World Cup Following Road Gap Crash
55140 views
Final Results from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2021
47586 views
Timed Training Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
42747 views

4 Comments

  • 7 0
 FIRST
  • 4 0
 NICE!
  • 2 0
 You forgot the Fire symbol, not cool enough.
  • 1 0
 Nice phone!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008359
Mobile Version of Website