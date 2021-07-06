Video: End of Stage Interviews at EWS Val di Fassa with Jesse Melamed, Remi Gauvin & Miranda Miller

We wanted to share with everyone a glimpse into our mindset with honest insights and feelings from the first EWS of the year. We were lucky to have caught Jake Frew (Dialed, Jake Frew YouTube
) on a week off and have him interview us after every stage- creating in the moment responses and reactions. Racing is hard physically but even more so emotionally; we hope to offer a unique perspective to the first race of the year!
Dave Trumpore captures Jesse (left) and Remi (right) charging in their own signature way.
Caleb Smith from Kona will cringe at this photo of Miranda's phone. But you never know what will happen out on the slopes. Photo Credit: Andy Vathis
Don't forget that for the first year of our channel, MGM Alternative will donate all the money generated from YouTube ad revenue to our local trail association SORCA. So by watching, liking and subscribing you’re in turn, helping out the trails that so many people enjoy!Subscribe to MGM Alternative Follow JesseFollow RemiFollow Miranda
4 Comments
Post a Comment