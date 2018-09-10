Pinkbike.com
Video: Endless Turns & Jumps on an Inaugural Trip to Whistler
Sep 10, 2018
by
Matt Staggs
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
INFUSION: Tyson Wise
by
MattStaggs
Views: 507
Faves:
10
Comments: 1
Tyson's inaugural trip across the pond to Whistler provided many jumps and endless turns. We spent a great amount of time in the woods collecting nothing but the cleanest riding we could.
