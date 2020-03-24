Video: Endura Announces New Baggies with Mock-u-mercial Featuring Rachel Atherton & Joe Barnes

PRESS RELEASE: Endura
We were an original pioneer of baggy shorts in the '90s MTB scene and earned a reputation forged on no-nonsense durable kit for committed riders and pros alike. Right now we are all in need of some light relief and this mock-u-mercial mini-film celebrates the noble Baggy Short featuring a rack of recognizable faces in alter ego.
From the early collaboration with the hardcore bike courier scene in the ’90s that spawned the iconic Hummvee, the baggy short has been adopted by all tribes of riders from downhill to gravel, commute to adventure. A workhorse piece of kit that can be loaded with cargo and relied on to protect and serve you in and out of the saddle. Our Endura baggies have led a look for generations of off-roadies. We honour the riding baggy and acknowledges its place as an essential stalwart of the rider’s wardrobe with this wacky crowd-pleaser of a video.
SS2020 sees the addition of no less than seven new styles to our strong baggy shorts line-up for any type of riding:MT500 SPRAY SHORT
An original game-changing hybrid MTB creation that combines the best bits of a waterproof and stretch MTB short, the MT500 Spray Baggy has been a stalwart of the range for many years. The new 2020 version retains the much loved critical waterproofing and stretch combination, while pushing the fit, pedaling comfort and aesthetic to the next level. Available in Cocoa and in Black in sizes S-XXL for Men, and in sizes XS-XL for Women.SINGLETRACK SHORT II
This fully-featured, bulletproof trail short is designed to pedal up, hammer down and then do it all again. The enduring, bombproof construction of the SingleTrack Baggy Short means that once you’ve bought a pair you don’t need to buy another for a very long time, but often you’ll WANT to own more than one pair! Endura’s commitment to constant refinement and fine-tuning gives you the perfect excuse to buy a new pair when an update comes through and Summer '20 is one of those seasons. The latest iteration features stretch front panels, a new pocket layout and of course the trademark SingleTrack
durability comes as standard. Available in Mustard, Forrest Green, Black in sizes S-XXL.SINGLETRACK LITE SHORT
The SingleTrack Lite Short is a lightweight and breathable trail short in a full stretch fabric providing a “barely there” feeling without compromising durability. Available in 3 vibrant colors and in subtle black in sizes S-XXL, plus in a shorter leg length option. The Women’s SingleTrack Lite Short comes in Kingfisher, Coral, and Black in sizes XS-XL.HUMMVEE LITE SHORT WITH LINER
This lighter, warm weather friendly version of Endura’s iconic and bestselling Hummvee short is made from a lightweight 4-way stretch nylon fabric. The only thing it is not light on is features, as it is fully equipped with front hip pockets, zipped thigh cargo pocket, elasticated waistband with zip fly and popper closure, and even includes a Clickfast detachable liner with 200 series pad. The Men’s version is available in Black and Azure Blue in sizes S-XXL, while the Women’s Hummvee Lite Short with Liner comes in Pacific Blue and Black in sizes XS-XL.
Find these and other Summer 2020 Styles at Endurasport.com
or your favorite retailer.
That's the kind of commercial that gets me to buy stuff
Pocket-tastic!
