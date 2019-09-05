Video: Enduro & DH With Slopestyle Flare

Sep 5, 2019
by Keith Scott  
Nicolas Terrier - Style is everything

by BansheeRiders
Views: 496    Faves: 5    Comments: 1


Nico Terrier is this kind of rider who enjoys riding any kind of bike, and will always impress with his unique style. Comfortable ripping trails on his enduro bike while dropping in some slopestyle flare, fearless on the DH bike happily launching huge air, and throwing down with his infamous, effortless style when he gets on his jump bike... He's the complete package!

Photo Maxime Rambaud

After battling through more than a year of rehab from a very serious ankle injury in 2018 he is back! It hasn't taken him long to find the flow, and his joy to be able to ride every day is even greater.

Being roommates with Louis Reboul and living near all the French Lyon crew, he is in the perfect environment to progress and is determined to get back to his best.

Photo Maxime Rambaud

For this edit we spent a week to exploring the playground around Nico's home. Trail, enduro, big freeride jumps and tech dirt trail can all be found less than 15 minutes from where he lives. What a great area for riding!

-Maxime Rambaud

Photo Maxime Rambaud

Banshee Bikes
Ghanzi
Afton

Posted In:
Videos


