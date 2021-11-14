Video: Enduro Bike Ripping on Wet Squamish Trails

Nov 14, 2021
by Trailhead Media House  

A few weeks ago I met up with an old friend from high school for a casual film session. Jordan and I both grew up in New Brunswick, and now after several years we've reconnected on the West Coast.

We realized our chances of lining up a shoot on a sunny day were slim, so we decided to embrace the moody Squamish weather. With only a few hours to capture some shots before sunset, we tossed a rain cover on the camera, crushed some CLIF bars and started filming.

Thanks to Matt Bolton and the rest of the crew for building this amazing trail.

- John





Rider: Jordan Graves
Director/Editor: John Kelly
Production: Trailhead Media House

