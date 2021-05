Video: Enduro Bike Shredding on Tight & Technical Trails

For those who recognize the Botanical, it is one of the most beautiful and technical trails in the Vercors near Grenoble, France. It starts at the top of the 3 Pucelles and ends at the bottom of the ski jump of the 1968 Grenoble Olympic Games. This trail has a rather particular taste, it is the one that allowed me to continue to enjoy myself on the bike during the confinement since it was right next to the house.I had been thinking about this video for a long time, and this line in the steep rocks freeriding was really not obvious. I am very proud to have been able to shoot on this trail.I hope you will enjoy this video as much as I had fun filming it.Video / Photo : William Klock https://www.instagram.com/william.k25/