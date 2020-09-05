Video: Enduro Bike Thrashing at New Zealand’s Newest Bike Park

|With no racing at the moment, my buddy and I went to check out New Zealand’s newest bike park “Middle Hill,” which opened at the end of last year in Kaikoura. With it being winter here, the park has stunning views of snowy mountains on one side and the ocean on the other. On top of that amazing trails which were perfect to show off what the Norco Sight was all about and truly capable off.— Nils Heiniger
Nils' bike of choice, whether riding for fun or racing on the Enduro World Series, is the Norco Sight.
Photos: Josh Birkehake
