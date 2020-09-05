Video: Enduro Bike Thrashing at New Zealand’s Newest Bike Park

Sep 5, 2020
by Josh Birkenhake  

bigquotesWith no racing at the moment, my buddy and I went to check out New Zealand’s newest bike park “Middle Hill,” which opened at the end of last year in Kaikoura. With it being winter here, the park has stunning views of snowy mountains on one side and the ocean on the other. On top of that amazing trails which were perfect to show off what the Norco Sight was all about and truly capable off. Nils Heiniger

Nils doin Nils things
Nils' bike of choice, whether riding for fun or racing on the Enduro World Series, is the Norco Sight.

Nils doin Nils things

Nils doin Nils things
Nils doin Nils things

Nils doin Nils things

Nils doin Nils things

Nils doin Nils things
Photos: Josh Birkehake


1 Comment

  • 5 0
 So what we're saying is, I need to go back to NZ?

