Video: Enduro Bike Trials with Alex Rudeau

Apr 30, 2020
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


A few weeks after we announced that Alex Rudeau was to join the Commencal Enduro Team it became apparent that, like his teammates, he would have to wait before making his debut in the new team colours at the Enduro World Series.

The former Trial World Champion took advantage of the days before total lockdown to demonstrate his technique and the agility of our Meta AM 29 in this video, shot in the Fréjus region, near team HQ.

You can find all of the Commencal Enduro Team's videos on theirYouTube channel.

Photos and video: Pango Visual / Matthieu Ruffray








