Video: Enduro Bike vs eMTB with Brendan Fairclough & Olly Wilkins

Aug 9, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesWith world cups looming we thought what better time to get stuck into some interval training down Rogate bike park. There are 6 berms down the hill that run into a 180-degree berm that spits you right back up the same way you ripped down. It's perfect to get the skills going backed with the horrid sprint back up the hill. What better way to make the training even harder than to put yourself up against the clock with a friend.

Olly Wilkins decided to join me for this one which I'm guessing he regrets. Not sure his e-bike is actually better or worse for this than my enduro bike, both sucked! You can do it anywhere just find some turns and a technical pedal back up. Then get the stopwatch out and you have yourself the best World Cup race preparation. You can do this on any bike. Enduro, Dirt jump or downhill bike doesn't matter. It's just good to get the blood flowing and the lungs burning.

Also, I lost all the GoPro footage so this video could have been a whole lot better but I'm dumb and somehow lost the card. haha. Hope you enjoy it anyway guys. Brendan Fairclough


