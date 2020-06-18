Video: Enduro, Moto and Dirt Jumps in 'At Home With Connor Fearon'

At Home With Connor Fearon

Just because the world has been locked down during Covid-19 doesn't mean the prep work for race season goes on hold. With the hopes of a 2020 race season still simmering in the distance, Connor Fearon has been busy riding, training, and riding some more. Hardtail, enduro, dirt jump, moto, DH—you name it, he's been on it. While Connor may not have set foot in a start gate, it's easy to see that he's been out slaying it on all the wheels. Spoiler alert: the Shonky scrub is mind-blowing.

At Home With Connor

At Home With Connor Fearon Photo Ryan Finlay

At Home With Connor Fearon Photo Ryan Finlay

At Home With Connor Fearon Photo Ryan Finlay
Connor's SRAM GX Eagle equipped Team Issue Process 153 CR DL
This is the Honzo that Connor rode to a South Australia State Enduro win (beating another Adelaide World Cup downhiller in the process).

Photos and Video: Ryan Finlay

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 That Red Kona Process looks so good.

Good luck to ConnorSmile
  • 2 0
 Came to say the same thing. Looks sick I want one
  • 1 0
 If I found a genie in a bottle today, my 2nd wish would be to corner like Connor!

