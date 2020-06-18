Video: Enduro, Moto and Dirt Jumps in 'At Home With Connor Fearon'

Just because the world has been locked down during Covid-19 doesn't mean the prep work for race season goes on hold. With the hopes of a 2020 race season still simmering in the distance, Connor Fearon
has been busy riding, training, and riding some more. Hardtail, enduro, dirt jump, moto, DH—you name it, he's been on it. While Connor may not have set foot in a start gate, it's easy to see that he's been out slaying it on all the wheels. Spoiler alert: the Shonky scrub is mind-blowing.
Photos and Video: Ryan Finlay
3 Comments
Good luck to Connor
Post a Comment