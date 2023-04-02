Video: Enduro-Packing the 2023 World Cups with Matthew Fairbrother - Round 2

Apr 2, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesRound 2: Derby, Tasmania - The commute from Maydena to Derby was probably the most miserable one I've been faced with yet. Relentless rain, headwinds, undulating hills and a mechanical which led me to running an impromptu marathon to the nearest bike shop.

The streak of bad luck wasn't over yet as I struck a major mechanical at the top of stage 4 in practice, meaning I had to miss out on practicing the rest of stage 4 and all of 5 and 6.
The race went relatively smoothly, but with the most physical stages I've ever raced my body just didn't have much in it to push from the start, that mixed with riding half the course blind meant I was slowly being pushed further back.
I finished up 16th Overall U21 with a best stage result of 8th. Something I really can't complain with for what felt like an off day! Matthew Fairbrother


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Keep at it mate, your ride reports rule. I get heart burn and sore legs just watching ha ha





