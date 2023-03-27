Video: Enduro-Packing the 2023 World Cups with Matthew Fairbrother - Round 1
Mar 27, 2023
by Ed Spratt
|Join me for round one of the Enduro World Series whilst I bike-pack to all of the rounds!
Round 1: Maydena Tasmania - It was almost over before it started as I got put into a moon-boot just before flying out. Upon arrival in Tasmania I was then savaged by headwinds and rain.
In the race it was all going well until it wasn't. I struck 3 major mechanicals taking me back from 5th (U21) to 29th (U21).— Matthew Fairbrother
