Video: Enduro Practice with Jack Moir at the 2023 US Open

Sep 23, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesMoi Moi TV - Fox US Open Enduro Practice Day.
Shiiett is chunky out here in Killington Vermont! Jack Moir


bigquotesMoi Moi Tv
Day 2 of enduro practice here in Killington, a few more sick stages. Tomorrow we race! Jack Moir


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Enduro Racing Jack Moir US Open Vlogs


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,722 articles
1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Like I said Killington is deadly this year. Don’t want to eat it on any trail. Baby heads is putting it mildly.





