Video: Bike Checks - UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup
Mar 23, 2023
by
Christie Fitzpatrick
25 Comments
Posted In:
Videos
Bike Checks
Enduro World Series
Score
Time
13
0
RBoardman234s
(58 mins ago)
No pinkbike fantasy this year?
[Reply]
11
0
toast2266
(49 mins ago)
I wonder how much it costs PB to run the fantasy leagues? Like, I don't really care about the prizes that I'm not winning anyways. I just like it as a way to stay engaged with a race format that's otherwise fairly difficult to follow closely (since there isn't a live broadcast to speak of). If companies don't want to step up and sponsor it, so be it.
I propose that PB runs the fantasy league, and the only prize is that the winner gets a secret code that allows them to view PB without any autoplay videos. And the losers all promise to click through on at least 3 ads to generate enough revenue for PB to cover the cost of running the league.
[Reply]
1
0
pisgahgnar
(30 mins ago)
@brianpark
. Is there or is there not going to be fantasy? It appears no but it would be nice to know for sure.
[Reply]
7
0
nkaiste
(41 mins ago)
First the pros down size. Now they even choose trail bikes (Jesse on a Spectral)instead of enduro bikes. Has it gone to far with enduro bikes?
[Reply]
3
0
ZSchnei
(38 mins ago)
Starting to hear some of the lighter riders going back to the 36/Lyrik for a little more flex/compliance instead of just pushing the "bigger is better" narrative.
[Reply]
2
0
HudsonBurnette
(13 mins ago)
@ZSchnei
: I held off on buying an Enduro bike with a zeb, seems like the rush of 38 stanchions was slowing down. On 35 forks which is probably better for my weight anyway
[Reply]
1
0
MrSweez
(2 mins ago)
My guess is because of the extra long sizing on the Canyon Strive. The size small Strive has a reach of 450-460 mm and the small Spectral's reach is 431mm
[Reply]
6
1
AnthonyQDJ
(49 mins ago)
On one hand: BOOOOOO it's a video. On the other hand: at least it's not on autoplay!
[Reply]
18
13
reks
(52 mins ago)
Nobody wants this in video format, for crying out loud. PHOTOS!
[Reply]
20
3
mikekazimer
Mod
(38 mins ago)
Some people definitely want video, and the title of this article makes it pretty dang clear what to expect. We have bike checks on the way with photos. This video was produced by the UCI Mountain Bike World Series, and it was interesting, so we posted it up.
[Reply]
8
1
danctm
(36 mins ago)
@mikekazimer
: Nobody wants this in (format), for crying out loud. (PREFFERED FORMAT)!
[Reply]
1
2
nickfranko
(20 mins ago)
@mikekazimer
: So, what ratio prefers video to photos? Because I suspect it's quite small.
[Reply]
1
0
danstirtal
(6 mins ago)
@nickfranko
: looks like it’s 3 : 4 based on comment votes at this point.
[Reply]
4
0
corposello
(48 mins ago)
Could you report on how there’s no live coverage of this weekends event? Instagram doesn’t count…
[Reply]
1
0
elyari
(20 mins ago)
There has never been live coverage of enduro events, they tried past year with the Pro-Stage, something similar to DH coverage but it sucked. So these videos plus the video after the race is all we got.
[Reply]
2
0
fabsmf
(38 mins ago)
Those custom finger protectors on Charlie Murry's bike were pretty cool although if they hook onto something, that could suck.
[Reply]
2
0
pisgahgnar
(32 mins ago)
They are called counterpunch. You can get them with grips too. I think the custom bit for Charlie is getting them to work with the grips he prefers to ride.
www.loamlab.bike/products/counterpunch
[Reply]
1
0
mkul7r4
(26 mins ago)
They should make them breakaway. That would be perfect.
[Reply]
3
0
bman33
(47 mins ago)
Look, not a single headset cable routing in the bunch...
[Reply]
1
0
ischiller
(21 mins ago)
Graphic design for this new next level maximum more experience Discovery World Cup series looks like it was designed in model year 2000.
[Reply]
1
0
stuie321
(14 mins ago)
Sigh, Jesse no longer on a Rocky
. Nothing against Canyon it was just really nice to have a top level Canadian rider on an awesome Canadian brand
[Reply]
2
2
valrock
(36 mins ago)
This is the legit question... is ZEB a new kind of mountain? Is it better then 36\38? I love how easy it seems servicing them.. is it worth buying?
[Reply]
1
0
toop182
(11 mins ago)
No new ibis been shown yet
[Reply]
1
1
jaycubzz
(54 mins ago)
A video? Oh boy.
[Reply]
1
1
preach
(51 mins ago)
man that S-works...dang.
[Reply]
