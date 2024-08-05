Video: Enduro Racer Johnathan Helly Attempts to Qualify for the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup Part 2

Can An Elite Enduro Racer Race Downhill?

Part 2

Words:

Video: Aedan Skinner

Photography: Joe Roberts & Sara Kempner

#HANDLAIDINCANADA

We Are One CompositesJohnathan Helly is on the hunt! In an attempt to qualify for the Mont-Sainte-Anne UCI Downhill World Cup, he needs 40 UCI points. The thing is, Johnny had never swung a leg over a DH bike until a few days prior to his first DH race - mind blowing right! After securing a second-place Elite finish at the Fernie Canada Cup just days earlier, the hunt for the all-important UCI points continued at Panorama.