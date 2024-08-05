Powered by Outside

Video: Enduro Racer Johnathan Helly Attempts to Qualify for the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup Part 2

Aug 5, 2024
by WeAreOne Composites  

Can An Elite Enduro Racer Race Downhill?
Part 2

Words: We Are One Composites

Johnathan Helly is on the hunt! In an attempt to qualify for the Mont-Sainte-Anne UCI Downhill World Cup, he needs 40 UCI points. The thing is, Johnny had never swung a leg over a DH bike until a few days prior to his first DH race - mind blowing right! After securing a second-place Elite finish at the Fernie Canada Cup just days earlier, the hunt for the all-important UCI points continued at Panorama.


photo

photo

photo

photo

Video: Aedan Skinner
Photography: Joe Roberts & Sara Kempner


#HANDLAIDINCANADA


