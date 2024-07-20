Video: Enduro Racer Johnathan Helly Attempts to Qualify for the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup

Words:

Can An Elite Enduro Racer Race Downhill?

Current tally at the end of Fernie:

Points Goal:

Video: Aedan Skinner

Photography: Joe Roberts

#HANDLAIDINCANADA

WeAreOne CompositesJohnathan Helly is no stranger to Enduro podiums. He has dominated the North American enduro circuit, leaving his mark on events like the Canadian Enduro League and Big Mountain Enduro Series. He finished in the top 10 at every European UCI 2023 EDR too. The boy has endurance!Strap in and sit back as Johnny swings a leg over a DH bike for the firs time ever Why, you ask? Johnny wants to see if he can qualify for the final UCI Downhill World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec. Needing 40 UCI points to qualify, Johnny registered for the BC Cup Dunbar race series. Three races over 10 days across British Colombia - Fernie, Panorama and Kicking Horse. If Johnny can lock in 40 points he'll be eligible to race the iconic Sainte-Anne!2040