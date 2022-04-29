Video: Enduro Racing in Squamish with Jesse Melamed

Apr 29, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


Jesse Melamed kicks off the season with some local racing in Squamish and has some tips for riders about to start their race season.

Videos Jesse Melamed Enduro Racing


