Video: Enduro Racing Skills Drills With Miller, Gauvin & Melamed

Remi explains to Jesse and Miranda how he was perfect, but they have many things to work on.

This week MGM Alternative drops in on some Skills n’ Drills! Over the past few years we’ve had the time and opportunity to push ourselves physically; training harder, racing more and going bigger than before. Each season our sponsors have provided us with gear more advanced than the model before. It is safe to say that we spend each day with a small amount of pressure and desire to be better than before. This can be stressful, especially at the pointy end when your progression is harder to measure and even harder to feel. It’s good for us to take a break from pushing and to focus on the fundamentals again which allows us to practice without pushing.Mountain biking can be a hard sport to practice because of the amount of variables there are in a single trail, as well as the effort it takes to do repeating laps. Our hope is that this video can serve as a reminder to all the riders that are looking to improve; that we should all take the time to go back to the basics and work on technique.We found it was important through-out this session to have video and peer feedback. Often we can understand what we were being told but without actually seeing ourselves do it, it is hard to make a change. Practicing and critiquing your technique doesn’t mean that you’re going to be able to directly translate it into your riding, but it’s important to be mindful and aware of your habits to slowly work on them. Habits aren’t broken easily and many things come down to personal style, but we should never forget the importance of having an open mind and the willingness to slow down and try!Don't forget that for the first year of our channel, MGM Alternative will donate all the money generated from YouTube ad revenue to our local trail association SORCA. So by watching, liking and subscribing you’re in turn, helping out the trails that so many people enjoy!