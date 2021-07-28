Video: Enduro Rider Morgane Takes Claudio Caluori to Scuol in an Instagram Challenge

Morgane Such is part of a new generation of mountain bikers: she is fast, she is young, she rides all kind of different bikes and she knows the social media game by heart. There is no better teacher for Claudio Caluori to learn just what it takes to put together the most likeable Instagram edit ever. For the 5th and final episode of “Take Claudio to the Limit” Morgane and Claudio visit Scuol in the Engadin Samnaun Val Müstair bike region with the mission to boost their social media game and showcase the area as well as themselves in the best possible way.
Photos: © Filip Zuan
More information: www.homeoftrails.com
5 Comments
MTB is THE sport for many, many people in the alps and for the most part MTB is widely accepted and pushed.The Swiss villages, sport groups, sports university, etc are all in part reposnsible for the crazy high number (per capita) of very solid riders: Yeah it can be a bit weird....but the results speak for themselves, lots of people living in Switzerland make a pretty tidy living in one way or another from MTB.
Post a Comment