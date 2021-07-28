Video: Enduro Rider Morgane Takes Claudio Caluori to Scuol in an Instagram Challenge

Jul 28, 2021
by graubuendenBIKE  

Morgane Such is part of a new generation of mountain bikers: she is fast, she is young, she rides all kind of different bikes and she knows the social media game by heart. There is no better teacher for Claudio Caluori to learn just what it takes to put together the most likeable Instagram edit ever. For the 5th and final episode of “Take Claudio to the Limit” Morgane and Claudio visit Scuol in the Engadin Samnaun Val Müstair bike region with the mission to boost their social media game and showcase the area as well as themselves in the best possible way.








Photos: © Filip Zuan

More information: www.homeoftrails.com



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Claudio Caluori Morgane Such


5 Comments

  • 7 0
 Oh no...I thought the video with Bruni was just weird as a one off. This is even weirder like a storyline on BangBros
  • 2 0
 Its easy to poke holes in the flimsy plot of a marketing video, but please remember that the all the different Swiss tourism agencies and govt money going into stuff like this goes hand in hand with the Swiss Sweep of the womens MTB podium yesterday.

MTB is THE sport for many, many people in the alps and for the most part MTB is widely accepted and pushed.The Swiss villages, sport groups, sports university, etc are all in part reposnsible for the crazy high number (per capita) of very solid riders: Yeah it can be a bit weird....but the results speak for themselves, lots of people living in Switzerland make a pretty tidy living in one way or another from MTB.
  • 2 0
 Well, that was completely pointless
  • 1 0
 I'm not gonna lie, I enjoyed that.
  • 1 0
 cancelling my Instagram and face book accounts just made even more sense

