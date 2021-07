Video: Enduro Rider Morgane Takes Claudio Caluori to Scuol in an Instagram Challenge

Morgane Such is part of a new generation of mountain bikers: she is fast, she is young, she rides all kind of different bikes and she knows the social media game by heart. There is no better teacher for Claudio Caluori to learn just what it takes to put together the most likeable Instagram edit ever. For the 5th and final episode of “Take Claudio to the Limit” Morgane and Claudio visit Scuol in the Engadin Samnaun Val Müstair bike region with the mission to boost their social media game and showcase the area as well as themselves in the best possible way.Photos: © Filip ZuanMore information: www.homeoftrails.com