Video: Enduro World Cup Riders To Watch in 2023
Mar 18, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
6 Comments
With the first-ever UCI Enduro World Cup kicking off in Maydena, Tasmania on the 26th of March, we've taken a look at the biggest names who will be battling it out for the coveted top spot .
—
UCI Mountain Bike World Series
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Enduro Racing
6 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
inthenude
(39 mins ago)
The GCN broadcast schedule is posted here:
help.globalcyclingnetwork.com/hc/en-gb/sections/360005300779-Races-live-racing
Most of the MTB world cups do appear in the list, but the Maydena enduro does not. Seems like the XC world cup in Nove Mesto in May is the first MTB event on GCN.
[Reply]
5
1
watchmen
(1 hours ago)
How?
[Reply]
1
0
markb2392
(1 hours ago)
Yeah. I might have missed it but can we watch with discovery/gcn plus pass? Is is pay per view? etc
[Reply]
1
0
markb2392
(50 mins ago)
Just looked on discovery/gcn and there is no mention of any mountain biking of any type whatsoever
[Reply]
2
0
commental
(22 mins ago)
@markb2392
: £6.99 per month or £39.99 for the year (while offer lasts). No live coverage of EWS, despite them saying it was coming 2 years ago. In those 2 years coverage has just got worse. I'll probably subscribe for June to watch the DH racing and see if my worst fears are justified. There's no way I'll pay just to watch a shitty highlights show for EWS.
help.globalcyclingnetwork.com/hc/en-gb/articles/360015566600-United-Kingdom
[Reply]
1
0
wslee
(46 mins ago)
Aaron Gwin?
[Reply]
