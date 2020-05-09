Video: Enjoying the Fruits of Your Labour

May 8, 2020
by sullbikes  
Dirt Appreciation

by sullbikes
Views: 559    Faves: 2    Comments: 0


When you build it, you send it. Helmet, shovel, e-bike. Just another tool in my arsenal to make the most of the trails. When you shovel dirt for 8 hours a day you gain a new appreciation for the time and effort it takes to build a trail. It also leaves you with little energy to enjoy the fruits of your labour.

There’s no better reward for a grueling uphill climb than a sweet descent, but what if that climb was a breeze? Getting the best of both worlds with an e-bike means less time climbing and more time riding down the sickest trails. Whoever said you can’t send it with a motor attached?

A massive thanks to NOBL wheels for making this project happen and for setting me up with some burly wheels. The NOBL TR41s with DT240s are aimed at e-bikes and handle great on rowdy trails. Stay safe out there!

*video was shot before COVID-19 measures came into place.












Posted In:
eMTB Videos Nobl


11 Comments

  • 13 1
 Did you just push an e-bike uphill?
  • 2 0
 Despite the moto bike there is nothing like the feeling of riding the trails you hand built. I can imagine the satisfaction of starting your own successful business would be amazing too, but I've never done that.
  • 1 0
 Epic article Reed! You must be identifying as a postman these days because your fing sending it! Stoked on your dedication to building.
  • 6 3
 You can tell it's an ebike by how bad the style is.
  • 1 0
 Pinkbike peanut gallery coming in strong. Despite the ebike, I think it was a rad edit.
  • 2 2
 I know they’re controversial round here but ebikes like like an absolute blast to thrash around a forest on
  • 2 1
 Having an e-bike is beneficial, especially on a downhill jump line...smh
  • 1 1
 Thank you! Sick Vid, riding. build!!!..Glad you're on an e-bike!!!..wouldn't be caught dead on those powerless, relics..
  • 3 3
 Electronic motor bikes are the worst
  • 3 1
 yeh he looked like he was having "the worst" time possible in that video...
  • 1 0
 Sending it !

Post a Comment



