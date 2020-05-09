Video: Enjoying the Fruits of Your Labour

When you build it, you send it. Helmet, shovel, e-bike. Just another tool in my arsenal to make the most of the trails. When you shovel dirt for 8 hours a day you gain a new appreciation for the time and effort it takes to build a trail. It also leaves you with little energy to enjoy the fruits of your labour.
There’s no better reward for a grueling uphill climb than a sweet descent, but what if that climb was a breeze? Getting the best of both worlds with an e-bike means less time climbing and more time riding down the sickest trails. Whoever said you can’t send it with a motor attached?
A massive thanks to NOBL wheels for making this project happen and for setting me up with some burly wheels. The NOBL TR41s
with DT240s are aimed at e-bikes and handle great on rowdy trails. Stay safe out there!
*video was shot before COVID-19 measures came into place.
