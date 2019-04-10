Video: Episode 3 of Anthill's 'In the Blink' - Youth

It is bad for you. My Dad tells me that the longer I spend on my phone, the quicker my brain will turn to mush. I don’t know if that’s true, but I know it’s healthy to get outdoors and do something active.

Everybody needs it. For the kids living in the big city that may not have the same access to trails as us here in Squamish, you just have to keep it fun. Ride or jump your bike down a set of stairs that you’ve never tried before. You have to make your own trails. — Jackson