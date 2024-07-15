Video: Episode 3 of 'N1NO BEYOND' with Nino Schurter - Racing on Home Soil Ahead of the 2024 Olympics

|Nino comes into the Swiss World Cup as a champion, having secured his 36th MTB World Cup win in Val di Sole, Italy. But Nino never rests on success. He’s back on home soil, with his daughter cheering from the sidelines and only weeks away from representing his country.
This is the final push to be at his best – representing Switzerland, his family, friends and fans. What does it take to be on top? And why does this matter more than ever before?—Scott Sports
A @CutMedia Production with special thanks to Red Bull, UCI and Warner Bros. Discovery.
|It’s nice to feel that at 38 I can still win races. Dedicating all your time to one goal comes with a lot of sacrifice. It’s part of being an athlete and being able to compete at the highest level in sport. But if you have a goal and you really want it, you can get it.—Nino Schurter