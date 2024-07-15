Powered by Outside

Video: Episode 3 of 'N1NO BEYOND' with Nino Schurter - Racing on Home Soil Ahead of the 2024 Olympics

Jul 15, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

bigquotesNino comes into the Swiss World Cup as a champion, having secured his 36th MTB World Cup win in Val di Sole, Italy. But Nino never rests on success. He’s back on home soil, with his daughter cheering from the sidelines and only weeks away from representing his country.

This is the final push to be at his best – representing Switzerland, his family, friends and fans. What does it take to be on top? And why does this matter more than ever before?Scott Sports

A ‪@CutMedia‬ Production with special thanks to Red Bull, UCI and Warner Bros. Discovery.


bigquotesIt’s nice to feel that at 38 I can still win races. Dedicating all your time to one goal comes with a lot of sacrifice. It’s part of being an athlete and being able to compete at the highest level in sport. But if you have a goal and you really want it, you can get it.Nino Schurter


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos World Cup XC XC Racing Nino Schurter Crans Montana World Cup Xc 2024 Paris Olympics Val Di Sole World Cup Xc 2024


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,465 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Video: Local Mountain Biker Jumps Over the Tour de France Peloton For A Second Time
139242 views
Spotted: Matt Hunter's Aluminum Specialized Stumpjumper Has a Cable Actuated Derailleur
52082 views
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Aletsch Arena Enduro World Cup 2024
45557 views
2024 Tour de Gnar Cancelled After Yoann Barelli's Horrific Crash
39534 views
Brian's Randoms from Eurobike 2024
39520 views
First Look: Kona Process 153 & 134
38333 views
Danny Hart's Heavily Customized GT Fury & the Man Behind It
37465 views
First Ride: The Trek Top Fuel Gets Lightly Revised for 2025
33657 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.040186
Mobile Version of Website