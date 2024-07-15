Video: Episode 3 of 'N1NO BEYOND' with Nino Schurter - Racing on Home Soil Ahead of the 2024 Olympics

Nino comes into the Swiss World Cup as a champion, having secured his 36th MTB World Cup win in Val di Sole, Italy. But Nino never rests on success. He’s back on home soil, with his daughter cheering from the sidelines and only weeks away from representing his country.



This is the final push to be at his best – representing Switzerland, his family, friends and fans. What does it take to be on top? And why does this matter more than ever before? — Scott Sports