Video: Episode 4 of Anthill's 'In the Blink' - Community

On the growth of the global MTB community…

As mountain biking grows and more people get into the sport it’s only going to mean more trail advocacy, more trail building and more areas that will get opened up to mountain biking. If you look back 20 or 30 years… There are way more mountain bikers than there used to be and there’s also way more places to ride. More mountain bikers is ultimately a good thing. — Darcy Wittenburg, Director

On the personal connections…

It’s so much more than the buzz of adrenaline. Mountain bikers are pretty social and like to discover the sport together. The fact we can get away, get on a trail and move through the landscape with some fresh air… That’s what connects us. Nobody is ever going to say ‘No, you can’t come ride with us.’ You see groups of two merge with groups of three and all of a sudden you’re an eight-pack ripping down the trail together. — Sterling Lorence, Photographer

On the community in geographic locales...

There are places like Crested Butte where biking is ingrained in the community. You see a bike in every person’s yard and they all ride. There are only a few places around the world where the community of biking is so strong.

Now you’re starting to see local governments getting behind the sport. They’re seeing the benefits to having people come and ride in their town and are employing people to build signature trails that will attract more riders. — Darren McCullough, Director and Lead Editor

You have all these enthusiastic mountain bikers that choose to travel or live in Lenzerheide, it’s probably the most representative of a group of people that share the same pastime. That same passion goes all the way up the ranks of the people who organize and plan the resorts. — Colin Jones, Director and Cinematographer

On transcending cultural barriers...

Mountain biking seems to be a pretty big sport, but the scene of freeriding is really small. You have freeriders that do Rampage and film or sloperstylers that just compete. But overall it’s maybe 30 people that you know. Mountain biking is a shared passion between all of us. A few years back I could barely speak any English at all, but you don’t need to speak the same language to have fun with someone else. — Thomas Genon, professional slopestyle athlete

In the Blink is a six-part web series that dives behind the scenes of our upcoming feature film Return to Earth. Stay tuned for Episode 5: "Party in the Woods” when we gather the athletes in Hawaii for an off-the-grid camp trip.

Return to Earth. Summer 2019.

