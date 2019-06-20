Video: Episode 5 of Anthill's 'In the Blink' - Party in the Woods

We’re camped right by the river. Everyone falls asleep to the sound of a babbling brook every night. We’re on solar power (with a little help from the generator once in a while). It’s a nice little commune of mountain bikers out here. I’ve been on some big rides on my trail bike just exploring other parts of the island. You find fruit while you’re just pedaling in the woods, it’s awesome to live off the land like that.



Returning to Earth to me is airplane mode. You have to switch off. There’s only certain places where you get to do that, places where you have no choice, like here at camp. When you get to go somewhere where you actually switch off, you start to engage with people and relate to them on a whole different level.