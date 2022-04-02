Video: Eric Lawrenuk Rides Classic Seymour Trails in 'Eau de Shore no.2'

Rider:

Director/Cinematographer:

Seymour

Eric LawrenukGraeme MeiklejohnVancouver’s North Shore mountains are home to some of the world’s best mountain bike trails. Three riding areas: Seymour, Fromme, and Cypress, each deliver a unique take on the steep terrain offered up by the southern tip of the Coast Mountain Range. Each has a defined style of trails, brought to life by the builders and riders that call that terrain home. However, they all share the same steep, deep, and wet geographic landscape that culminates the essence of Vancouver’s Northshore. A distinct aroma rises from the decomposing cedar logs, duff, loam, and moss to create a damp, musty yet sweet smell. When this aroma hits your nostrils as you pedal to the top of a trail or get out of the shuttle truck, it triggers memories of rides past and invigorates your body before dropping into the next steep technical descent.This smell is the Eau De Shore.This three-part video series captures the essence of riding in each of these zones and is inspired in equal parts by the photographic styles of Sterling Lorence and the unique atmosphere surrounding each mountain.Seymour's riding is pedal and shuttle access, with a mix of steep gnar, fast flowy descents, and a combo of old and new school feels. The trails offer up more than their fair share of rock armoring. Seymour holds up well in the winter months allowing rainwater to drain and keep the trails clear of standing water.The higher elevation trails around the CBC parking lot offer more than enough slippery roots and duff riding to keep the best riders on their toes. The newer school trails like Boogie Nights, Empress Bypass, and John Deer offer speed and flow with jumps and berms the whole way down. Thanks to the Seymour ski resort, there is a paved access road to the top of the hill allowing for shuttle access that is easy on vehicles.The NSMBA (North Shore Mountain Bike Association) manages most of the trails on Seymour. The NSMBA works with land managers, owners, the provincial and federal government to help govern, maintain and build trails. With trail adoption programs to keep trails running in tip-top shape.The after-riding scene on Seymour has a couple of hot spots. Honey’s Donuts is a favorite in Deep Cove to recharge after a pedal. With a selection of donuts, you will not leave hungry. If you're looking for something to quench your thirst, Deep Cove Brewery or the Raven Pub are both great options.