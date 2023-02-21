Video: Eric Olsen Joins the "Orbea Office"

Feb 21, 2023
by Orbea  

After a semi-successful showing at the Pinkbike Academy, Eric is taken on as an "intern" at the Orbea Office.



Posted In:
Videos Orbea Eric Olsen


4 Comments

  • 6 1
 Ugh.
  • 2 0
 Always a sucker for some self-deprecating comedy. The MTB world takes itself way too seriously, we're just riding bikes. Thank you for more great content and creativity.
  • 1 0
 Hahahahahah. Love it. Gully makes a great terrible boss. Eric makes a great terrible employee. Look forward to seeing where it all leads!
  • 2 0
 That's freakin' hilarious! Well done fellas.





