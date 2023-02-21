Watch
Learn
VeloNews
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Eric Olsen Joins the "Orbea Office"
Feb 21, 2023
by
Orbea
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
4 Comments
After a semi-successful showing at the Pinkbike Academy, Eric is taken on as an "intern" at the Orbea Office.
Posted In:
Videos
Orbea
Eric Olsen
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Inside Pivot's Secret Carbon Fiber R&D Facility
69046 views
Meet The All New Transition Smuggler
67183 views
Reserve's New Aluminum Wheels Come With a Lifetime Warranty
58822 views
First Look: Hope's New Pro 5 Hubs
54935 views
First Look: The Vasttech Veli is Even Stranger Than It Seems
51985 views
Pinnit Cycles Shredmaster - The Armchair Engineer's Dream Is Now For Sale
41026 views
Slack Randoms: The History of Honda's Bicycle Gearboxes, Sam Hill Back on a DH Bike & More
37911 views
Results: Jackson Goldstone & Sian A'Hern Win the Thredbo Cannonball DH 2023
31944 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
6
1
spaceofades
(27 mins ago)
Ugh.
[Reply]
2
0
thatguyzack
(9 mins ago)
Always a sucker for some self-deprecating comedy. The MTB world takes itself way too seriously, we're just riding bikes. Thank you for more great content and creativity.
[Reply]
1
0
danperl
(18 mins ago)
Hahahahahah. Love it. Gully makes a great terrible boss. Eric makes a great terrible employee. Look forward to seeing where it all leads!
[Reply]
2
0
SunsPSD
(14 mins ago)
That's freakin' hilarious! Well done fellas.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.049184
Mobile Version of Website
4 Comments