Video: Eric Porter Explains the Benefits of 'Trail Pods' - Portable Trail Building Stations

Jun 1, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

Today is what should be one of the biggest holidays of our mountain bike community, National Trails Day. It seems that there are mountain bike trails almost everywhere nowadays and with the growing number of people riding, along with the growing number of miles of trail, it takes more work than ever to keep them maintained and it's up to us as riders to all pitch in and do a little bit of work.

The Wasatch Mountain State Park has taken a unique approach to trail work through the use of 'Trail Pods'. The pods are a portable station that can be moved around where a couple of tools can be hung so that riders passing through can stop and do a little trail work on their rides. A few minutes here and there can certainly go a long way when everyone pitches in. It's a design and process that can be implemented by communities in many places to help keep trails in shape.

Eric Porter, president of the Wasatch Trails Foundation, shows us how it all works in a video he made while he was recently out on a ride.
This pod was made by Paul Bradshaw. Kathy Donnell came up with the name, signage, and directions.

Not only do the pods provide a place for tools to hang and encouragement to riders to do trail work but volunteer hours can also be logged. This is something that is critical for many trail organizations, especially in securing funding for grants and advocating for increased trail access.



3 Comments

  • + 2
 I think its great idea. @Patten09 maybe thats idea of providing 2 tools only. If they are new and inexperienced they could cause "damage" but it would limited. It may also inspire them to join a trail day in the futire. Another concern, someone stealing the tools. Great concept though!
  • + 2
 Not a bad idea if the person operating the tool knows what they’re doing. Put tools in the hands of tools and the trail may be worse than when they started.
  • + 1
 True that patten09 or tools will end up in the back of a some ones tail gate

