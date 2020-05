I figured since everyone is home schooling their kids now, we should include jump building and pumptrack maintenance as part of the lesson plan! — Eric Porter

Making the most out of his time at home with his kids, Eric has been helping them groom and tune-up the pumptrack, making it a little more jumpable as they progress. Just like moving to the next grade in school, the boys have been progressing from small rollers onward since they could coast.