The ultimate Game of B.I.K.E.



Competitors: Erik Fedko & Tomas Lemoine. Judge: Nicholi Rogatkin. Location: Greenhill Bike Park during @SwatchNines



Rules are simple: the dice decides the tricks that both riders have to land. Failure to do so assigns a letter from the word BIKE. First rider to complete the word loses & has to trick an old beaten-up city bike over a jump.

Let the games begin! — Red Bull